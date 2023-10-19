Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
This Thursday, Millonario achieved a draw against Colón, 2 to 2, which, although valuable, did not allow it to surpass Independiente at the top of the standings.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he began by having an irregular start, but recovered and Now he occupies the leading positions, knowing that it is very possible that he will be among the top four in his area to access the eliminatory playoffs. We review the calendar after the draw against Colón.
The turn of a new classic will come, between two historic Argentine soccer teams: River will face Independiente, who had been fighting relegation but thanks to Tevez they were able to string together consecutive victories and are breathing for now.
The “Bosque” will be abuzz because Gimnasia, led by Leo Madelón, is playing for relegation.
Another of the teams that is playing for relegation is Huracán, which will visit the Monumental looking for a miraculous victory. River will be one of the judges of the relegation.
“Canalla”, who has had an impressive streak without defeats at Gigante de Arroyito so far, will have the tough commitment to maintain it against “Millonario.
To close the regular phase, Demichelis’ team will be home to Instituto de Córdoba, which has not yet qualified for the next phase, but can do so if it manages to string together successive victories.
#River #play #games #Demichelis #team #draw #Colón