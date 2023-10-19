This Thursday, Millonario achieved a draw against Colón, 2 to 2, which, although valuable, did not allow it to surpass Independiente at the top of the standings.

🚨SCHEDULING OF THE NEXT MATCHES OF #RIVER 📍Date 9

🗓 Thursday, October 19, 6:30 p.m.

🆚 Columbus, in Santa Fe. 📍 Date 10

🗓 Wednesday, October 25, 9:00 p.m.

🆚 Independent, in the Monumental. 📍 Date 11

🗓 Sunday, October 29, 6:30 p.m.

🆚 Gymnastics, in La Plata. pic.twitter.com/0izOZVXNbB — La Voz de Herencia (@LaVozdeHerencia) October 4, 2023