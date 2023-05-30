In the last game of date 18 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate entered the field of José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. In an even game and of wholesale emotions, the final score was draw 2-2.
When it seemed that the Millionaire team was taking the victory with a goal from Lucas Beltran who made it 2-1 at 82′, just four minutes later he appeared Francisco Ortega to get the equalizer for Vélez and thus achieve a valuable draw.
The first goal of the match was the work of robert rojaswhile at 52′ the discount score put it Lucas Pratto.
The “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis …. and in this way …. Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the River Plate team both in the domestic tournament and in the Copa Libertadores, where it is more complicated, due to to who is last in the group.
The River Plate team will arrive at this match knowing how many chances they have of being the top candidate once again. He will face the always complicated Defence, which may come close to “Millo” in the table.
The most complicated game on paper, among all those that remain in the group stage. Fluminense is a very tough rival and they have already shown it with the win they gave them in Brazil. River will have to assert its locality.
By the date 20 and beginning to reach the final stretch of the local contest, River will visit Banfield to face the “Drill”, looking to take advantage of the bad moment of the team that is now commanded by the historic Julio Falcioni.
Another of the matches that he must win to continue moving away from his pursuers. Bovaglio’s Instituto had a good start but then failed to establish itself in the First Division. River will play a full court again.
River hopes to reach this match with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest. He knows it depends on himself, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. You must win and wait.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
DEFENDING
|
3/6
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
7/6
|
21.30
|
LIBERATORS
|
BANFIELD
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
INSTITUTE
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
THE STRONGEST
|
6/27
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
