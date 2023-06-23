We have already played 21 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that clearly marks the way.
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 50 points thanks to the recent victory against Defensa y Justicia, 1-0 in the postponed game, and the recent victory against Instituto, 3-1 at the Monumental Stadium, with which He takes ten difference to his immediate pursuer Talleres (must play against Lanús).
Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the “Millionaire” team both in the domestic tournament and in the Copa Libertadores.
River hopes to reach this match with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest. He knows it depends on himself, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. You must win and wait.
In the Claudio Tapia, the “Millionaire” will visit a land where San Lorenzo fell, although the “Handsome” has not been having a good run in recent games. We will see what happens in the final stretch of the championship.
Demichelis’s team will be local against Pipo Gorosito’s, looking for a new victory that will lead them. It will be the date 23 of 27, so River could already begin to seal its goal of winning the tournament.
It should be a duel that defines many things in the lot above, taking into account that the “Cyclone” had been pressing the accelerator so that River does not escape, but in the last half he has missed many chances and Demichelis’s team never slackened .
We will have to be very attentive, because if they win the three remaining games, River could have a chance to win this game. Will he turn around here or wait a little longer?
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETITION
|
THE STRONGEST
|
6/27
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
SHUTTLES
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
COLON
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
SAN LORENZO
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
STUDENTS
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
#River #play #matches #Demicheliss #team #match #Instituto
Leave a Reply