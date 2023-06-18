He River de Martín Demichelis had to catch up since the clash he was playing against Defensa y Justicia had been suspended due to the death of a fan in the stadium, valid for the date 19 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer that he leads comfortably.
The “Million” He did his homework and won 1-0 in the remaining 65 minutes, with a goal from the Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz, and took advantage of the chance to take seven points from his immediate rival, Talleres de Córdoba.
The River Plate team continues to be the only leader of the tournament in a comfortable way: it has 47 points, and the “T” just appeared in second place with 40.
Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the “Millionaire” team both in the domestic contest and in the Libertadores Cup.
Another of the matches that he must win to continue moving away from his pursuers. Bovaglio’s Instituto had a good start but then failed to establish itself in the First Division, and was replaced by Dabove. River will play a full field again.
River hopes to reach this match with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest. He knows it depends on himself, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. You must win and wait.
In the Claudio Tapia, the “Millionaire” will visit a land where San Lorenzo fell, although the “Handsome” has not been having a good run in recent games. We will see what happens in the final stretch of the championship.
Demichelis’s team will be local against Pipo Gorosito’s, looking for a new victory that will lead them. It will be the date 23 of 27, so River could already begin to seal its goal of winning the tournament.
It should be a duel that defines many things in the lot above, taking into account that the “Cyclone” had been pressing the accelerator so that River does not escape, but in recent times he has missed many chances and Demichelis’s team has never slackened .
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETITION
|
INSTITUTE
|
6/22
|
19.45
|
LPF
|
THE STRONGEST
|
6/27
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
SHUTTLES
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
COLON
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
SAN LORENZO
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
#River #play #matches #Demicheliss #team #match #Defensa
Leave a Reply