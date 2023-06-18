THE BAND CONTINUES TO TRIUMPH 💪🏻

⬜⬜🟥🟥⬜⬜

River beat Defensa y Justicia 1-0 with a goal from Nico De la Cruz 🇺🇾 and removed the asterisk from their calendar.

El Millonario is now 7 pts from Talleres and 10 from San Lorenzo.

It remains for the end, but it is very well underway. pic.twitter.com/MAUkNhuVI2

– Lucas Fernández ⭐⭐⭐ (@LucasFZ07) June 18, 2023