Already in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América, awaiting the draw to find out his rival in that instance, Martín Demichelis’s River Plate is also the undisputed leader of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, and on the 22nd he wanted to move away even more of his immediate persecutors in the visit to Barracas Central.
To the surprise of locals and strangers, the “Millionaire” fell by 2 to 1 although he maintains the lead comfortably. We review what’s coming your way on both fronts.
When does River play again?
After the defeat against Barracas, River’s next match will be on July 5, against Colón, for the Professional League.
Demichelis’s team will be local against Pipo Gorosito’s, looking for a new victory that will lead them. It will be the date 23 of 27, so River could already begin to seal its goal of winning the tournament.
It should be a duel that defines many things in the lot above, taking into account that the “Cyclone” had been pressing the accelerator so that River does not escape, but in recent times he has missed many chances and Demichelis’s team has never slackened .
We will have to be very attentive, because if they win the three remaining games, River could have a chance to win this game. Will he turn around here or wait a little longer?
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and now must wait for what the draw determines. Against whom will it be measured? The approximate match date is set for July 19.
The River Plate team can arrive as champion on this date and continue celebrating while concentrating on the round of 16. Will it be given?
