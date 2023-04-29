Due to the start of Date 14 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina, River had to travel to the interior of the country to face Atlético de Tucumán in what was one of the hottest matches so far in the championship. . The result was 1-1 and the one who took the lead first was coach Lucas Pusineri with a goal by Mateo Coronel after 15 minutes of the first half while Nuñez’s team equalized Joaquín Pereyra (against) after 87 minutes. In the Millionaire José Paradela was expelled in a very childish way in the initial stage.
With this result, Demichelis’s team added their first draw so far in the tournament and ended a streak of 8 consecutive victories in which they had not conceded a goal. It should be noted that the coach of the Millionaire team decided to rotate the starting team as very important games are approaching in the coming days that will be key for the remainder of the semester.
Below we present River’s next 5 games after having faced Atlético de Tucumán:
It will be the most difficult match in the group stage of the Cup since it will take place at the Maracana and also the Brazilian team is going through a very good present at the hands of Argentine striker Germán Cano. Match promise.
The Superclassic of Argentine Soccer. The match that all River fans expect and mark on the calendar once the fixture is announced. It will be a special meeting as usual but the Millionaire fan will prepare in a special way to receive his classic rival.
Another visit to the interior of the country that will be very hard for the Demichelis team due to the present of the Cordovan team. Talleres is one of the teams that fights for the championship with the Millionaire and will serve as a thermometer to see what River is for in this tournament.
A game in which the Millionaire, if he wants to win the title, must win in his stadium against a team that has been raising a lot in recent dates such as Martín Palermo’s.
Key visit. Although they took the victory at the Monumental Stadium against the Peruvian team, it was a very complicated match that ended up being resolved at the end. He will go to Inca lands in search of the three points that will bring him closer to qualifying for the round of 16.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETENCE
|
FLUMINENSE
|
2/5
|
21.30
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
MOUTH
|
7/5
|
17.30
|
LPF
|
WORKSHOPS
|
5/14
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
PLATENSE
|
5/21
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
SPORTS CRYSTAL
|
5/25
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
