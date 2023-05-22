On the 17th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River received Platense looking to win so that San Lorenzo would not get any closer to him at the top of the standings, and although he had nothing left over, he was able to win: it was 2 to 1, with goals from Miguel Borja and Ignacio Fernández (Ronaldo Martínez had temporarily equalized).
In this way, the “Millionaire” team reached 40 points and took a five-unit difference from its immediate pursuer, Rubén Darío Insúa’s “Ciclón”, so we will review what is coming to Martín Demichelis’ team. Let’s go there.
Key visit. Although they took the victory at the Monumental Stadium against the Peruvian team, it was a very complicated match that ended up being resolved at the end. He will go to Inca lands in search of the three points that will bring him closer to qualifying for the round of 16.
By date 18 and after knowing where he will be standing in the continental contest, the “Millo” will visit Liniers to continue directing his course in the local championship.
Still with a date to be confirmed, on the date 19 of 27, the River Plate team will arrive at this match knowing how many chances they have to receive the top candidate once again. He will face the always complicated Defense, which may come very close to “Millo” in the table.
The most complicated game on paper, among all those that remain in the group stage. Fluminense is a very tough rival and they have already shown it with the win they gave them in Brazil. River will have to assert its locality.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
SP CRYSTAL
|
5/25
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
VELEZ
|
5/29
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
DEFENDING
|
3/6
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
7/6
|
20.30
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
BANFIELD
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
#River #play #matches #Martín #Demicheliss #team #beating #Platense
