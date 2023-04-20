After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 on Wednesday: it was 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, with a double from Esequiel Barco, one from De la Cruz and the rest from Solari.
In this way, the “Millionaire” begins to settle in the group table that has Fluminense as the only leader with six units, while maintaining absolute leadership in the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer. We review what is coming to Martín Demichelis’s team.
On 4/23 they will receive Independiente in Núñez, in a new edition of the Clásico. The “Millionaire” is the great favorite to stay with the match, not only because he is the only pointer, but also because of the dedicated moment that his rival spends.
River Plate’s last game in April is against Atlético in Tucumán. Those led by coach Martín Demichelis will seek to get the three points in this match where they appear as the broad favorites to win, once again, in this case having to travel to the Tucuman province to face those led by Lucas Pusineri.
In the Maracana itself, River will face the strongest rival of the group on paper, and as a visitor in an always complicated stadium. We’ll see if he can get a good result. You need it.
The Superclassic of Argentine Soccer. There is a long time left until this match takes place but the present of both teams is opposite with the Millionaire being the main protagonist of the tournament and the Xeneize submerged in a very important sports crisis.
Another game that will mark what River is in the tournament for and, above all, to see if its rivals can fight it inch by inch, such as Talleres, who is fighting in the top positions.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETENCE
|
INDEPENDENT
|
23/4
|
20.30
|
LPF
|
ATHLETIC TUCUMAN
|
4/30
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
2/5
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
MOUTH
|
7/5
|
17.30
|
LPF
|
WORKSHOPS
|
5/14
|
21.30
|
LPF
