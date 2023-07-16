We have already played 25 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and the time for River Plate’s coronation finally arrived: the “Millionaire” had clearly been leading the way and all he needed was at least a draw against to the “Punch”.
With no chance of being matched by another rival, Martín Demichelis’s team established itself two dates before the end, being the most leading team in the tournament from the beginning and showing a convincing level both in play and in results.
Next, we review what is coming to him on both fronts, both in the LPF and in the Copa Libertadores, where he is already in the round of 16 of the competition, in addition to the Cop Argentina. Demichelis wants to win everything and the fans too.
River and Talleres will face each other next Thursday starting at 10:00 p.m. for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, in Mendoza. It became official just a few hours ago. River goes for everything.
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The first leg will be at the Monumental.
The River Plate team can arrive as champion on this date and continue celebrating while concentrating on the round of 16. Will it be given?
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The return will be in Brazil, to define whether or not it goes to the quarterfinals.
Surely Demichelis’s team will come to this round as champions, and will put substitutes if they get past the round of 16 of the Libertadores, thinking about the quarterfinals.
#River #play #games #Demicheliss #team #game #Estudiantes
Leave a Reply