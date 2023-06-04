By date 19 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate faced Defensa y Justicia, one of the most complicated teams a priori on paper due to the performance that Julio Vaccari’s team has been having, well oiled and with a game interesting associate.
The “Millionaire”, leader of the championship, could only play 26 minutes of the match against “Halcón” due to the death of a fan at Mas Monumental. The referee decided to suspend him understanding the situation.
Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the River Plate team both in the domestic competition and in the Copa Libertadores, where it is more complicated, due to the fact that it is last in the group.
The most complicated game on paper, among all those that remain in the group stage. Fluminense is a very tough rival and they have already shown it with the win they gave them in Brazil. River will have to assert its locality.
By the date 20 and beginning to reach the final stretch of the local contest, River will visit Banfield to face the “Drill”, looking to take advantage of the bad moment of the team that is now commanded by the historic Julio Falcioni.
Another of the matches that he must win to continue moving away from his pursuers. Bovaglio’s Instituto had a good start but then failed to establish itself in the First Division. River will play a full court again.
River hopes to reach this match with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest. He knows it depends on himself, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. You must win and wait.
In the Claudio Tapia, the “Millionaire” will visit a land where San Lorenzo fell, although the “Handsome” has not been having a good run in recent games. We will see what happens in the final stretch of the championship.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
FLUMINENSE
|
7/6
|
21.30
|
LIBERATORS
|
BANFIELD
|
12/6
|
19.15
|
LPF
|
INSTITUTE
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
THE STRONGEST
|
6/27
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
CENTRAL BARRACAS
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
