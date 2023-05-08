The most awaited game by all has just ended: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense committed by Darío Herrera de Agustín Sandez About Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed the cards to avoid drawing second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a game that was fading.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the upcoming matches for Martín Demichelis’s team, both for the Argentine soccer domestic tournament, which he comfortably leads, and in the Copa Libertadores de América, where his situation is more alarming.
Another visit to the interior of the country that will be very hard for the Demichelis team due to the present of the Cordovan team. Talleres is one of the teams that fights for the championship with the Millionaire (although River has a lot of difference) and will serve as a thermometer to see what River is for in this tournament.
A game in which the Millionaire, if he wants to win the title, must win in his stadium against a team that has been raising a lot in recent times, such as Martín Palermo’s. The continuity of the Titan is in doubt.
Key visit. Although they took the victory at the Monumental Stadium against the Peruvian team, it was a very complicated match that ended up being resolved at the end. He will go to Inca lands in search of the three points that will bring him closer to qualifying for the round of 16.
By date 18 and after knowing where he will be standing in the continental contest, the “Millo” will visit Liniers to continue directing his course in the local championship.
Still with a date to be confirmed, on the date 19 of 27, the River Plate team will arrive at this match knowing how many chances they have of being the top candidate once again. He will face the always complicated Defense, which may come very close to “Millo” in the table.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
WORKSHOPS
|
5/14
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
PLATENSE
|
5/21
|
20.30
|
LPF
|
SP CRYSTAL
|
5/25
|
21.00
|
LIB CUP
|
VELEZ
|
5/29
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
DEFENDING
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
