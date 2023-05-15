On the 16th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Talleres de Córdoba received River in one of the most attractive matches of the day, taking into account that the “Millionaire” came as the leader and that he had a hard stop against the team top scorer in the championship, with a frenetic offensive game.
As expected, it was a great match, and the victory ended up being taken by “Cobija” Gandolfi’s team: it was 2-1, with a brace from Rodrigo Garro, the great figure of the match. Matías Suárez, former Belgrano, entered from the substitutes’ bench and discounted for the River Plate team, but it was not enough.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the upcoming matches of Martín Demichelis’s team, both for the Argentine soccer domestic tournament, which he continues to lead, and in the Copa Libertadores de América, where his situation is more alarming.
A match in which the Millionaire, if he wants to win the title, must win in his stadium against a team that has been raising a lot in recent times such as Martín Palermo’s. It comes from beating Racing 3-0.
Key visit. Although they took the victory at the Monumental Stadium against the Peruvian team, it was a very complicated match that ended up being resolved at the end. He will go to Inca lands in search of the three points that will bring him closer to qualifying for the round of 16.
By date 18 and after knowing where he will be standing in the continental contest, the “Millo” will visit Liniers to continue directing his course in the local championship.
Still with a date to be confirmed, on the date 19 of 27, the River Plate team will arrive at this match knowing how many chances they have to receive the top candidate once again. He will face the always complicated Defense, which may come very close to “Millo” in the table.
The most complicated game on paper, among all those that remain in the group stage. Fluminense is a very tough rival and they have already shown it with the win they gave them in Brazil. River will have to assert its locality.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
PLATENSE
|
5/21
|
20.30
|
LPF
|
SP CRYSTAL
|
5/25
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
VELEZ
|
5/29
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
DEFENDING
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
7/6
|
20.30
|
LIBERATORS
#River #play #games #Martín #Demicheliss #team #losing #Talleres
Leave a Reply