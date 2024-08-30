Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It was local again, but in this case because of the Argentine professional football league: for date 12, the team of Doll tied without scoring against Newell’s Old Boys from Rosariothis Sunday, August 25, which left them in tenth position with 17 points.
Now he played on Sunday, September 1st for the 13th date of the Professional League 2024in view of Independentin Avellaneda, in one of the classics of Argentine football. We review what is coming up, before getting ready for the Colo Colowhich he will face in the quarterfinals of the Liberatorsfirst in Chile and then locally.
Like the rest of the teams, River will have a week’s break due to the FIFA date, so there will be no action next weekend. They will meet again for the Professional League 2024the weekend of Sunday, September 15, against Athletic Tucumanas a local, for the 14th date of the domestic tournament.
