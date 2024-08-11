Already on his return to the benches in the Argentine Professional League, The Millionaire recorded a 1-1 draw against Hurricanewhere Claudio Echeverri He was in charge of putting the home team ahead, but Rodrigo Echeverria He ruined their party by setting the final score, with which, The Band remained ninth in the table with 15 points to 20 of the Globewho is leading.

We review what is coming to the Milloprecisely because of the international competition.

End of the match. River 1 – Huracán 1.#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/O2uZYQx9Gl — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 11, 2024

🏟 Ticket sales | Talleres vs. River Plate in Córdoba, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the #Liberators. 📆 Friday 9/8, from 3pm and via RiverID, exclusively for Members. ℹ All the information here ➡️ https://t.co/6rV5POb46p pic.twitter.com/gRhVCN4Dab — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 9, 2024