Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented this week at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches in the Argentine Professional League, The Millionaire recorded a 1-1 draw against Hurricanewhere Claudio Echeverri He was in charge of putting the home team ahead, but Rodrigo Echeverria He ruined their party by setting the final score, with which, The Band remained ninth in the table with 15 points to 20 of the Globewho is leading.
We review what is coming to the Milloprecisely because of the international competition.
The series between River and Workshopsfor the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cupis going to start the Wednesday, August 14 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadiumwhere they will be facing each other from the 21.30hsThe return match will be played on Wednesday 21st from 9.30pm at the Monumental. He Millionaire has the advantage of defining at home by having finished first.
In the middle, River will visit Gymnastics and Fencing in La Plata on August 17th starting at 5:30 pm, for the Professional League of Argentine football.
