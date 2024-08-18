Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. Already on his return to the benches for the Libertadores Cupthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16.
Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millos had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.
It’s time to review when he plays again River Plate.
Don't forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He Wednesday, August 21in it Monumental Stadium, River will play the return match of the round of 16 of the Liberatorsin view of Workshops. It will start at 9.30pm. After the 1-0 in the first leg, Millonario is a little more relaxed but will have to repeat their performance at home to be able to make it to the quarter-finals. Will they make it? We’ll find out…
