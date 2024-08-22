Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held this Wednesday in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
And now, it’s time to review when he plays again. River Plate, after facing the “T”, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It will be local again, but in this case for the Argentine professional football league: It will be on the 12th, before Newell’s Old Boys from Rosarioon Sunday 25 August starting at 8:30 p.m., looking to climb positions. They are currently in ninth place with 16 points.
