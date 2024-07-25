The team of Martin Demichelis visited Mendoza to contest the seventh day of the Professional Football League in view of Godoy Cruz. He Millionaire ended up being overcome 2-1 despite the Colombian Miguel Borja scored in the 11th minute, as the Uruguayan Vicente Poggi He became the executioner with a double in less than three minutes, leaving the team The band in eighth place in the general table with ten points.
In 90min Let’s review how the Millonario’s schedule continues in the coming days:
In it Monumental From 18:30 on July 28, River and Sarmiento de Junin will face each other in search of the three points. The last time they faced each other in Núñez, the Greens won by 2 to 1.
Then, they will have to visit Unión de Santa Fe where, starting at 3 pm on Sunday, August 4, it will be the first commitment of the Millionaire in an August that is coming loaded for those of Demichelis.
This match has recently taken on a significant color. It is being experienced with more intensity and Globo is coming off two consecutive victories against the millionaire team. This duel still does not have a confirmed date and time.
The first of the two most important matches of the month. The first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup in it Mario Alberto Kempes starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14.
Continuing with the local tournament, River will have to face Lobo in the middle of the round of 16 where they will surely have a rotation of players in their starting lineup. This match still does not have a confirmed date and time.
