'Rigo' – the novel that immerses us in the history and career of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao' – is getting closer to reaching its end. This original production of the chain RCN It managed to conquer the entire Colombian people from its first episode, positioning it, during its time on television, as one of the most watched programs in the entire country. Likewise, its fun and inspirational story also captivated the Latin American public, who were able to follow the fiction through streaming.

Now, after many weeks of rumors, it is known when this successful novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán, which was broadcast for the first time at the beginning of October 2023, will culminate. Below, we will tell you all the details you need to know about the grand finale of this shocking series.

When does 'Rigo' end?

'Rigo'a novel based on the book of the same name by Andrés López, will end on Monday, April 15, 2024as reported RCN, television house in charge of its broadcast. Therefore, there is just over a week left to enjoy this incredible story, which was under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández.

Rigoberto Urán and his wife with their counterparts in fiction (at the ends). Photo: Instagram Rigoberto Urán

This tuned novel was based on the life of the cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao'who filled his entire country with pride after winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, as well as other important competitions, which made him one of the best exponents of the sport.

He shows us his love adventures with his current wife, Michelle Durangoas well as various situations that involve other characters from Urrao, Urán's hometown, as well as his own relatives.

What time does the final chapter of 'Rigo' premiere?

As has been customary since its first day, the final chapter of 'Rigo' It will be broadcast at 8:00 pm on the previously mentioned date throughout Colombian territory.. However, unlike previous weeks, the program will no longer last 1 hour, since the program itself RCN made the decision to extend its broadcast to 1 hour and a half, due to it being the last few weeks.

Thus, this important production will be broadcast immediately after 'Noticias RCN' and before 'The House of the Famous', which will be delayed by half an hour from its usual broadcast.

Julián Arango, famous for his role as Hugo Lombardi in 'Yo soy Betty, la fea', plays Evaristo in 'Rigo'. Photo: Instagram Julián Arango

What novel will you give after 'Rigo' on RCN?

Canal RCN announced that, after the end of 'Rigo', said schedule will be occupied by 'Crimson red'a novel that will be released a day later, that is, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. This new fiction is an original creation of Fernando Gaitánfamous Colombian producer and screenwriter who died in January 2019 and who is the creator of important titles such as 'Yo soy Betty, la fea', 'Café, con aroma de mujer', 'Until the silver separates us', 'Destilando love', among others.

The cast of 'Crimson red' It will be made up of Laura de León, Carlos Báez, Carolina Gaitán, Juan Manuel Guilera, Marcelo Dos Santos, Natasha Klauss, Kepa Amuchástegui, Natalia Durán, Mya Durán, Manuela Valdés, Juan Guilera, Ana Wills, among other performers.

