“extraction”, also known as “rescue mission”, was one of the original films of Netflix most successful in its history. Not only did it top the platform’s popularity ranking, but a sequel was also planned within days of its release.

The film introduced us to Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a notorious mercenary sent to India to rescue Ovi, the kidnapped son of an imprisoned criminal. Two years later, we finally have more information about the sequel.

Production finished the second part on March 25, 2022 and now Collider has confirmed that its premiere is scheduled for mid-2023. As for the specific day, there are no details and all that remains is to wait for an official statement.

What happened at the end of “Rescue Mission”?

The ending could not be more ambiguous. After Ovi’s rescue, it appeared that Tyler Rake had passed away. However, the last few minutes show how a person watches someone from a nearby pool. Although it is not known with certainty who it is, he would be the protagonist.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Rescue Mission.” Photo: Netflix

“The idea was to keep the ending ambiguous, which was based on the reactions of different audiences at the test events. We shot multiple versions to get some support and I’m grateful to Sam Hargrave for that,” Hemsworth previously told CinemaBlend.

What can we expect from the second part?

“It has a different color scheme. It’s set in a different part of the world, it has a different pace and a different tone than the first. For us it is an interesting way to approach the serialization of a story. It’s just that it’s more surprising and unexpected, and you’re not going to get exactly the same movie that you got last time,” Joe Russo told Collider.