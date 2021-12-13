Real Madrid is waiting to meet its rival in the second round of the Champions League in the draw that will be repeated at 3:00 p.m. The resulting crossing will be held in February, when European competitions resume after the traditional winter break that they do every year. One more season Round of 16 matches will be distributed over four weeks: two for the first leg matches and another two, after a week off, for the return matches.

Madrid, as seed, will play the first leg away from home and will have to visit their rival’s field on February 15, 16, 22 or 23, 2022. While for the second leg, the Whites’ opponent will pay a visit to the Bernabéu on March 8, 9, 15 or 16. UEFA will communicate the final dates and times hours after the draw.

Ancelotti’s team has a league calendar with opponents of different entities during the section of the season in which they are in the round of 16. The whites face Villarreal, Alavés, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad and Mallorca in those days. Between the duels against franjirrojos and donostiarras, Madrid can play a hypothetical second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

But once the Champions League eighth crossings have been resolved, one of the great appointments of the season will arrive for Madrid: the Classic of the second at the Santiago Bernabéu which, if Barcelona qualifies for the knockout stages of the Champions League, is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Eliminated the double value rule in the opposite field

It should be remembered that for this season’s qualifiers UEFA has eliminated the rule that, in the event of a tie, qualification was given to the team that would have scored the most goals away from home. This season, any tie after the 180-minute tie will be resolved in overtime and, if equality persists, in the penalty shoot-out.