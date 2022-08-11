Real Madrid will debut this Sunday in LaLiga after having been proclaimed European Super Champion. The Whites are starting the season in the best possible way, they haven’t failed in their first big event of the year and they will reach their league debut in the best possible way.
The team led by Carlo Ancelotti will debut this Sunday, August 14 at 10:00 p.m. at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, taking on Almería on the first day of LaLiga. The Italian coach has promised that there will be rotations from the start of the season. He will bring in new players who didn’t get many minutes against Eintracht.
In the transfer section, Real Madrid seems that it is not going to make new additions. Timo Werner sounded at first, but finally signed for Leipzig for 21 million euros. The other player who sounded to reinforce the lead was RDT, but the signing of him did not materialize either. In addition, Florentino Pérez spoke to the microphones of Movistar Plus after winning the European Super Cup and made it clear that they have more than enough squad to fight for everything: “Today we do not contemplate any more signings” said the president of Real Madrid.
In the casualty section the situation is quite difficult. Vallejo has confirmed that he will stay at the club and Ancelotti is happy with his decision. Ceballos could leave due to the overbooking of players in the Whites’ midfield, and Betis is interested in acquiring his services, but they have not reached an economic agreement with Real Madrid. And finally Marco Asensio. They have made it clear that they do not want him to continue at the club, they have wanted to find a way out in this market but the player has decided to stay to fight for a place in the starting eleven. If he doesn’t perform well this season he will leave the club as a free agent next summer.
