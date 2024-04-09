While the Turkish Muslim community in the Netherlands already knew in advance when the end of Ramadan would be, Dutch Muslims with a Moroccan background had to wait and see. It is now clear: the fasting period does not end on Monday, but on Tuesday. How exactly does that work? And why doesn't Ramadan always end on the same day for all Muslims? Azzedine Karrat is imam at the Essalam mosque in Rotterdam and the Leidsche Rijn mosque in Utrecht. He explains.

