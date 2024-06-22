The Portuguese National Team played again on Matchday 2 of the Group Stage of Euro 2024 against its counterpart from Turkey. The Portuguese needed to improve their feelings after their first match and they achieved it by beating their rival 3-0.
Now, the national team led by Roberto Martinez will face the Georigia National Team on Matchday 3 of Group F this Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 1:00 p.m. (Mexico) from the Veltins. Gelsenkirchen Arena.
Georgia comes from facing the Turkish National Team on Date 1 where despite their great match they lost 3-1, and a second one against the Czech Republic where their chances of aspiring to third place were at stake, so this match With everything still to be decided, they will have to do the best against Portugal to advance to the next round.
All teams will seek to reach the grand final that will take place from the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
