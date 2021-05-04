It’s Rafa Nadal’s turn at the Mutua Madrid Open. The Spaniard will debut his 18th appearance, in which he seeks his sixth title, against the Murcian pearl Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated the French Mannarino in the first round, this Wednesday on the track Manolo Santana. Here is how and where to follow the clash live:

Schedule: What time does the Nadal-Alcaraz del Mutua start?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Carloz Alcaraz of the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open will be played in the third round of the morning session, after the meetings between Davidovich and Medvedev and Barty and Kvitova, east of the women’s team. Therefore, it will not start before 15:00 in mainland Spain.

Television: How to watch the Nadal-Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open?

The tournament is broadcast Movistar + through two channels, Movistar Deportes and #Vamos, and Teledeporte, what is the television in charge of broadcasting the games for free and open, with the comments of Nacho Calvo, Arseni Pérez and José Ignacio Menchero, along with Vivi Ruano, Anabel Medina, Àlex Corretja and Dani Muñoz de la Nava. Nadal’s debut against Alcaraz can be followed both on the main Teledeporte channel and on #Vamos.



Nadal-Alacaraz live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow the debut of Rafa Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 against Carlos Alcaraz. With us you will have the better minute by minute, the most impressive images and the declarations of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the match is over.