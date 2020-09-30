Rafael Nadal will continue this Wednesday with his new assault on Roland Garros. The Spaniard will play again at the Philippe Chatrier, the court par excellence of the Parisian complex, against the American Mackenzie McDonald. At stake the 13th Musketeers Cup.

Roland Garros schedule: What time does Nadal – McDonald start?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Mackenzie McDonald, corresponding to the second round of Roland Garros, It will be played in the third round of Philippe Chatrier, so, if the previous matches do not take too long, It will start around 3:00 p.m. in Spain.

Television: How to see the Nadal – McDonald?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Mackenzie McDonald can be followed through Eurosport 1, since it has the broadcasting rights of the tournament in Spain. The best matches of international players can be followed on Eurosport 1, while Eurosport 2 will focus on matches with Spanish participation. In addition, all the matches of the tournament will be available on the platform Eurosport Player to be able to enjoy them from the device that users choose and when they want.

Alex Corretja, Anabel Medina and Jordi Arrese repeat one more year as experts by Eurosport to offer viewers the best analysis of each day together with the team of commentators made up of Álvaro Rama, Manuel Poyán, Álvaro Benito, José Manuel Díaz, Antonio Arenas, Fernando Gómez, José Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Pérez, Sergio Gutiérrez, José Manuel Tallada and Rubén Fernández.

