Mortal Kombat it was released successfully in different countries. The renowned franchise has a new movie that is a faithful adaptation of video games. The feature film was one of the most anticipated by gore fans and it did not disappoint.

Mortal Kombat – release date

The film will premiere in United States on April 23 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time , as it had already announced in its trailer for 2021 releases. However, it has already been released in different Latin American countries.

Argentina – Thursday April 15, 2021

Mexico – Thursday, April 15, 2021

Colombia – Thursday April 22, 2021

Ecuador – Thursday April 29, 2021

Paraguay – Thursday, April 22, 2021.

When will HBO Max arrive in Peru?

According to a press release from HBO Max, the online video service will be available at Peru and other Latin American countries at the end of June 2021. However, an exact date is unknown at the moment.

How to watch HBO Max in Peru via VPN?

HBO Max can be available in the country thanks to the VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. With a VPN, you can pretend that you are in the United States in order to access HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in at Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store to use them on mobile devices. The steps to follow are those:

Open the VPN on your iOS or Android devices and connect to a server in the United States.

In the browser create a new Apple or Google Play account; it must be associated with the United States.

Register the new account in the App Store or Play Store to have access to the American application store. Then, from the store, download the HBO Max app, and create a new one.

Once the account has been created you will be able to log in from any device by activating the VPN.

Mortal Kombat – trailer

Mortal Kombat – synopsis

In Mortal Kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he’s used to getting beaten up for money, unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld’s emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly cryomancer, to haunt him.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?