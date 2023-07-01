The Mexican team advanced without difficulties to the round of 16 of the Gold Cup 2023. After having beaten the teams of Honduras and Haiti, respectively, now the pupils of coach Jaime Lozano will be closing their last match of the regular season against the Qatar team.
In the first game, the Tricolor easily beat a weak Catracha team, who took the full basket with 4 goals against.
In the second match, the Aztec team once again showed their shortcomings and the low level that some soccer players maintain, even so, they defeated Haiti by a score of 3-1.
When does Mexico vs Qatar play in the Gold Cup?
Now, the national team will face off against the selective guest at this contest, Qatarwho adds a point in the tournament.
The match will be played next sunday july 2o’clock at 7:00 p.m. in the center of Mexico City on the field of Levi’s Stadium.
In case of winning, Mexico would be spinning three victories in a row, although the complicated part would come in the next round, where it could face teams of the stature of Canada, Panama or the United States, who is the wide favorite to take the title of the Gold Cup 2023.
On the other hand, the coach of the Águilas del América, andre jardinepraised the coach Jaime Lozano.
“I had a couple of contacts with him, he seems to me a great person, it was very hard to beat Mexico in the Olympic Games, it was an early Final, we met unhappily in the Semifinal and it was a very balanced match that was decided on penalties. It looked like a good job, order, variants. I highly respect Lozano’s work. It is good for football that they think about giving a chance to coaches with less experience, but energy at the highest level. I have always been a fan of Mexico and with Jimmy at the helm I will support the Mexican National Team a lot because it deserves a lot.”sentenced.
