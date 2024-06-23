Mexico made his presentation at Copa America 2024 this Saturday before Jamaicawinning by the minimum of Gerardo Arteaga to add his first three points in the B Group. After this commitment, the Tricolor will return to action on next Wednesday, June 26, when they face Venezuela on the second day of the tournament.
The match will take place at SoFi Stadium from Inglewood, California, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico), 10:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 3:00 a.m. (Spain).
This will be the fourth time that the Mexican team and Venezuela are found in the America Cup. The balance is tilting in favor of El Tri, with two wins and a draw on their record.
The first of these was in the America Cup of Uruguay 1995. In the group stage of this edition, the Aztec team beat the Red wine by a score of 3-1, with a double Luis Garcia and goal Misael Espinoza. Four years later, in America Cup of Paraguay 1999, these two teams faced each other again. In the group stage, the Tricolor beat the Red wine again by a score of 3-1, with a double Cuauhtémoc Blanco and goal Daniel Osorno. By Venezuela I note Gabriel Urdaneta.
Finally, in the Copa América Centenarioin 2016, Mexico and Venezuela They tied at one goal. The Red wine was ahead on the scoreboard with a goal José Manuel Velázquezbut at 80 it appeared Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona to put definitive figures.
