🇲🇽 DEBUT WITH TRIUMPH FOR MEXICO!! @miseleccionmx He begins his journey in the Copa América by beating Jamaica 🏆✅

⚽️ Gerardo Arteaga scored the only goal in the game.

Can he win against Venezuela and secure his place in the next round? 😱 pic.twitter.com/NRORV2HCUi

— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 23, 2024