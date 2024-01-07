He Inter Miamithe Major League Soccer (MLS) team that has the presence of global figures such as the world champion Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, will begin the 2024 season with a clear objective, and, to a certain extent, obligatory : become champion and thus achieve their first league title.
The team led by Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino will debut next Wednesday, February 21 against Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium.
Inter Miami comes to this year with the hope of improving its performance in 2023, where it did not even manage to qualify for the play offs.
The Florida team achieved its first trophy by winning the Leagues Cup, a tournament that pits clubs from the MLS and Liga MX against each other, with an outstanding participation by Messi, who established himself as the competition's top scorer.
The Argentine star, who arrived at Inter Miami in August 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain, will have his first full season in MLS in 2024. At 36 years old, Messi is still one of the best players in the world and will seek to prove it in American soccer.
To do this, he will have the support of his friend Luis Suárez, who joined the team in January 2024. The Uruguayan striker, who has been the top scorer in the history of his national team, will form a fearsome duo with Messi, with whom He already shared a dressing room at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020.
Inter Miami, which is owned by former English soccer player David Beckham, aims to become one of the most important and popular teams, not only in MLS, but in the entire CONCACAF.
