One of the most anticipated movies of the year is already just around the corner. We talk about ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’. The sequel to the historic film will hit the big screens again, with a second installment that will keep its main character, Jason Statham. The renowned British actor will once again be part of the feature film, which contains suspense and science fiction, so its plot also promises a lot for all moviegoers in Mexico, who are looking forward to the release of the film.

Official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’

In the film, Jason Statham and Wu Jing will again lead an investigation into a dive into the dark depths of the ocean. This becomes dangerous when a malevolent mining operation threatens them and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Here they will have to be faster than their predators, impeccable and start a race against time.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Megalodon 2: the great abyss’: release date, trailer, cast and everything about the film

When does ‘Megalodon 2: the pit’ premiere in Mexico?

The new fight that we will see between Jason Statham and one of the largest marine animals in history, with more than 25 meters long, will be in the Pacific Ocean. ‘Megalodon 2’ will be released on August 3 in all theaters in Mexico.

What is the age rating to watch ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’?

The most anticipated movie of the month of August has a SAM13/CR rating, which means that children under 18 will have to go see the movie in theaters in the company of an adult. In any case, if they wish to attend the big screen rooms alone, they must carry a permit from their parents who can validate their entry to the establishment to see ‘Megalodon 2’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbie’ breaks records: box office collection impresses thousands, but NOT Greta Gerwig

‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’ opens this August 3 in all theaters in Mexico. Photo: Cinemascomics

Who are the actors of ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’?

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Sienna Guillory

Cliff Curtis as James ‘Mac’ Mackreides

Page Kennedy as DJ

Shuya Cai as Meiying

skyler samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Whoopie van Raam.

wu jing

Melissanthi Mahut.

#Megalodon #premiere #Mexico #Date #trailer #cast #age #rating