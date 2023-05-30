Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettinofollowing the conclusion of their bittersweet season in 2022/23.
The Blues limped to the finish line under caretaker boss Frank Lampard in a record-low campaign under new ownership, but Pochettino’s arrival brings new optimism to a club that has failed on every level for the last anus.
The Argentine has a bloated squad to reduce at Stamford Bridge and now the focus is on when he will take charge of his new club for the first time.
When is Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Chelsea manager?
Before Premier League football resumes in the 2023/24 season, Pochettino will take charge of the Chelsea squad for the first time during pre-season.
The Blues fly to the United States to take on various Premier League rivals, as well as German opposition.
They first clash with National League champions Wrexham at Chapel Hill before taking on Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham. Their last match is in Chicago, where Bundesliga runner-up Borussia Dortmund awaits them.
Pochettino will take a good look at some of the exciting youngsters Chelsea have signed over the last year, but he couldn’t bring himself to the best of it. Big things are expected from Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku, to name just a few, while European stars like Andre Onana and Victor Osimhen could be targeted on the transfer market.
|
Date
|
Game
|
Place
|
07/19/2023
|
Chelsea vs. Wrexham
|
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
|
07/22/2023
|
Chelsea vs. Brighton
|
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|
07/26/2023
|
Chelsea vs. Newcastle
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|
07/30/2023
|
Chelsea vs. Fulham
|
FedEx Field, Landover
|
08/02/2023
|
Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund
|
Soldier Field, Chicago
The 2023/24 Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of Saturday 12 August 2023, although the teams will not know their opponents until the fixtures are published on Thursday 15 June.
Chelsea’s 12th place in the Premier League means there will be no European football at Stamford Bridge in 2023/24. Pochettino’s hopes of winning silver in his first season at the club will instead be in domestic competitions.
Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League – they finished 45 points ahead of Chelsea after crushing the competition from Arsenal.
The Carabao Cup will kick off in the week beginning August 7, but Chelsea will not participate in the FA Cup until early 2024.
