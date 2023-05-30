The Blues fly to the United States to take on various Premier League rivals, as well as German opposition.

They first clash with National League champions Wrexham at Chapel Hill before taking on Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham. Their last match is in Chicago, where Bundesliga runner-up Borussia Dortmund awaits them.

Pochettino will take a good look at some of the exciting youngsters Chelsea have signed over the last year, but he couldn’t bring himself to the best of it. Big things are expected from Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku, to name just a few, while European stars like Andre Onana and Victor Osimhen could be targeted on the transfer market.