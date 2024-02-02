The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, 37 years old, he landed at Inter Miami of the MLS in the United States for the final stretch of his career, where he will have the joy of once again sharing the front with Lionel Messi, the best player in history and a close friend of the “Pistolero.”
Coming from the Gremio of Brazil, the “charrúa” has already played four friendlies with the team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino, including the debut against the El Salvador team, with a negative balance of three losses and one draw, with a goal converted in total (against Al Hilal, defeat 4-3) and being replaced in each of the matches.
However, the importance of the preparatory matches is minimal if we compare it with the official activity, where the Argentine and the Uruguayan will seek to guide the “Herons” to the top, along with teammates such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Inter Miami must play three more friendlies on the tour they are carrying out: the first against a team from Hong Kong, then against Vissel Kobe of Japan and finally in Miami against Newell's Old Boys, a team of which Martino and Lionel himself They are fans.
He official premiere longed for will be February 21ststarting at 10:00 p.m. Argentine time, as a venue in front of the Royal Salt Lakefor the first date of Major League Soccer (MLS), at the DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale), which has capacity for 21,000 spectators.
It is expected that both Suárez and Messi, who is currently suffering from an overload in one of his hamstrings, can arrive in optimal conditions for this match, so it is likely that they will not be risky in the last preparatory friendlies for “Tata”.
