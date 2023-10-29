The series starring Tom Hiddleston, ‘Loki’, entered the final stretch of its second season and we will soon be able to find out what will happen in the most viewed fiction on the streaming platform. Disney+. The previous episode brought with it a lot of uncertainty for all fans, as we saw how Victor Timely disintegrated in his quest to fix the temporary loom, which eventually exploded and left us all wanting to know how it will continue and what repercussions will have said event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the launch of the fifth and penultimate episode of the series so that, thus, you do not miss the outcome of the fight of Loki, Mobius and Sylvie to restore the timeline.

When does ‘Loki’ episode 5, season 2, come out?

The penultimate episode of the series ‘Loki’ will premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This new production belonging to Marvel shows us the consequences of what was seen in its first season, which ended when Sylvie, the variant of the protagonist, murdered He Who Remains and the timeline was seriously affected.

As we saw in chapter 4 of the series starring Tom Hiddlestonthe destiny of MCU could have a radical change after the explosion of the temporary loom. That will put the AVT and everyone in the area at risk.

It is important to highlight that the second season of the fiction will have six episodesTherefore, we will soon know how these events may affect the comic company’s next productions.

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE?

The second season of ‘Loki’series created by Michael Waldronwho is also the screenwriter, can be seen exclusively through the platform Disney+where you can also enjoy all the movies and series belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this streaming service, you can also find the six complete episodes belonging to the first season of the fiction.

The making of the second season of ‘Loki’ required a budget of 141 million dollars. Photo: Disney+

How to watch ‘Loki’, season 2 ONLINE and for FREE?

On the other hand, if you want to see the new season of ‘Loki’ ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, which will broadcast the chapters some time after their official premiere. However, as these are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

