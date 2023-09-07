The MX Leaguelike most leagues in the world, will go on hiatus due to national team activity. The September FIFA Date has many friendly duels in store for us, the Concacaf Nations League, as well as Conmebol qualifying matches and qualification for Euro 2024 and the African Cup of Nations.
In the case of the Mexican National Team, this window will be used to play friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan.
Here we tell you what you need to know about the FIFA Date and the return of Liga MX.
When will the 2023 Opening of the MX League resume?
The Mexican first division soccer tournament will be paused during the FIFA Date and will resume next Friday, September 15.
What day will be played when the Liga MX resumes?
Liga MX will resume on matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, which will run from Friday 15 to Monday 18 September.
What are the most interesting matches of matchday 8?
For this duel there will be some important duels such as Monterrey vs. León, Atlas vs. Tigres, Pachuca vs. Santos Laguna and, obviously, the Clásico Nacional between Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara.
What friendly matches will be played in Liga MX during the FIFA Date?
Some teams will take advantage of this window to schedule friendly matches in the United States. Chivas will face León in Chicago on September 9. América will play the Tigres in Austin, Texas on September 10. Mazatlán and Santos Laguna will play a friendly behind closed doors on September 8 at the Kraken Stadium.
This pause can help teams that are not having a good time to redouble their efforts and correct some of their shortcomings for the second part of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
