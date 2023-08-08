Last Sunday, July 16, the 2023 Apertura Tournament stopped so that the Mexican clubs could concentrate on playing the Leagues Cup that continues its course in the United States.
When does Liga MX resume activities?
The good news is that there is already a date for the return of Mexican soccer. will be next friday august 18 when the activities of the competition are resumed with day 4.
The match that opens amenities is between the Camoteros del Puebla and Atlético de San Luis, on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
The most attractive game for this fourth date is between the Pumas and the Red Devils of Toluca, who will face each other at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium.
So far, the general leader of the competition is Chivas del Guadalajara, a team that remains undefeated and has 9 points, positioning itself in first place. Rayados de Monterrey appears in second place with 7 units, while the surprise squad of the moment is Bravos de Juárez, who had a good tournament in the Leagues Cup, advancing to the round of 16 and in Liga MX is in third place.
Regarding the lower part, Cruz Azul is not having a good time and is the bottom of the contest by continuing without winning. Puebla follows with a point.
This is how the 2023 Opening Tournament will once again be ready to resume for this year-end tournament.
