Tina Mody followed every moment when she became pregnant two years ago. The in vitro fertilization process meant that she knew when the egg met the sperm and when the cells implanted in her uterus. She tracked the morphology of the embryo, its size and shape.

This is my daughter, he thought. He called her Maya.

On the way to her appointment with the gynecologist, at 16 weeks pregnant, she started bleeding. He lost his beloved Maya in the emergency room. He then had to undergo a surgical evacuation procedure to remove the placenta.

“I can’t tell you exactly when I mark the moment when I think Maya is a person,” said Mody, a pharmacist. “Because for me and my wife, we think about her as much as we think about the hopes and dreams that we want in this baby.”

“For us, she is alive. She was alive,” she said.

The question of life and when it begins seems much bigger than the fights she hears now over abortion politics, she said. Mody and his wife started a foundation, Maya’s Wings, to work to eliminate preventable pregnancy loss and improve health outcomes for mothers and babies. She also believes that people “have the right to choose, in consultation with their health care provider” whether they wish to have an abortion.

“It really is a very personal decision about how we perceive life begins,” he said. “And that’s really the crux of this debate we’re having. “It’s not black and white.”

America’s fight over abortion has long revolved around one broad, non-consensus question: When does life begin? In the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s landmark 1973 ruling that there was a constitutional right to abortion has become inevitable, as activists and politicians try to force concrete answers to a question of human existence.

Lawmakers and judges from Arizona to South Carolina have been reviewing exactly what week of development during pregnancy the procedure should be allowed. Some states draw the line at conception, or six weeks or 15 or about 40. Others point to viability, the time when a fetus can survive outside the womb. The implication is that after the given time, the embryo or fetus is a human being with rights worth protecting.

Public opinion reflects the range and complexity of beliefs. Most Americans support abortion rights, but within certain limits, and they disagree on what those limits should be.

But almost uniformly across gender, politics and religion, they believe it should matter how long a woman has been pregnant.

The question of when life begins can be confusingly broad in what is being asked. In biological terms, when is an organism an organism? Or philosophically, what makes a human being a person? And spiritually, what is the relationship between body and soul?

Amander Clark, president-elect of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, has examined the question for years as a stem cell biologist. “From a biologist’s point of view, I would have to say that the life of a mammalian organism begins at fertilization,” she said. “But if the question is when is a human being a human being, to me that is very different.”

For generations, the mystery of human life has been addressed by philosophers and scientists, and felt by mothers and midwives. Each culture has determined its own responses. Ancient Chinese medicine spoke of the union of two essences, mother and father, blood and semen, to generate a child who is intertwined with the mother until birth. Jewish communities have long noted that life begins with a baby’s first breath, recalling the Genesis story of God breathing the breath of life, or soul, into the first man.

The Western perspective has been largely shaped by Christianity. Since the earliest days of the faith, many theologians have viewed the soul as something that God creates and places in a body in the womb, although they have differed over when, exactly, this “soul incorporation” occurs.

In the 13th century, Thomas Aquinas, following the philosophers Augustine and Aristotle, proposed that the “rational soul” emerged not immediately, but around 40 days for a man and approximately twice as long for a woman, the time in which she thought. that “vivification” happened. Quickening, the stage of pregnancy in which a woman begins to feel movement in the uterus, actually occurs around four or five months, regardless of sex.

In medieval Christian Europe, a non-immediate incorporation of the soul helped address anxiety around pregnancy loss, given the prevalence of miscarriages and stillbirths, and the Catholic teaching that only baptized souls could be saved. The Catholic Church generally maintained this view of a later incorporation of the soul into the fetus for the next 600 years.

The scientific revolution, from Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to reproductive science, upended centuries of thinking about human life.

Nick Hopwood, a professor at the University of Cambridge in England, has been researching the history of reproduction for years. The question of when life begins may be inherited from the idea of ​​soul incorporation and the idea that you can pinpoint a time when that happens, but by the 20th century many biologists were rejecting the question as “not a good question.” , said. “The egg is alive, the sperm is alive, the cells from which they develop are alive; It’s a continuum,” he said. “There could be a little more acceptance of the question ‘When does a life begin?’ And then different biologists could point to different stages.”

Current popular discourse often refers to the “moment” of conception, but fertilization is a complex biological process. A woman’s ovary releases an egg, which travels down the fallopian tube, a tube whose cells interact with incoming male sperm so they can fuse with the egg.

The cell begins to divide, and after several days it has become a ball of about 100 cells, a fraction of which gives rise to the human embryo. Over about 14 days, this growing group of cells can divide into separate entities, giving rise to twins or triplets. That possibility largely ends at implantation, when biochemical interactions allow cells to adhere to the wall of the uterus. A specialized process called gastrulation then begins, when the embryo’s cells begin to differentiate into systems to organize the body.

The discovery of DNA reshaped ideas about what made a person an individual. Fertilization, when a human being obtains its genome, has become a modern type of soul embodiment, said Scott Gilbert, professor emeritus of biology at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and co-author of a textbook on developmental biology. During fertilization, he said, the membranes of the two cells dissolve to share genetic material and create a single-celled entity called a zygote. In the process of natural development, scientists estimate that about two-thirds of zygotes do not result in a live birth. Many fertilized eggs do not implant, and after that, some pregnancies fail naturally.

Development takes about 40 weeks, and then birth occurs.

For years in the United States, a focal point has been the 23 or 24 weeks of development, called viability, when the fetus can survive outside the womb. Around the time of the Roe ruling, the technology available meant that viability was around 28 weeks.

Brendan B. Mitchell is an obstetrician-gynecologist and medical director of Advice and Aid Pregnancy Centers, in Overland Park, Kansas, which opposes abortion and provides some support to pregnant women.

He struggles with what he feels is an inconsistency in how society values ​​premature babies against developing fetuses. Doctors work hard to save babies born at 23 or 24 weeks, and people spend millions of dollars to help patients born prematurely, she said, but in some places it is legal to terminate a pregnancy at that time.

In biology, scientists investigate how humans become independent organisms.

Pregnancy is a woman “forming a new organism with her body,” said Elselijn Kingma, a professor at King’s College London who specializes in pregnancy through science and philosophy. It is a unique state in which an organism grows, as part of itself, a fetus that will eventually detach and become its own independent organism, he said, a state “where the other person can only exist by the grace of constant provision and nutrition of the other.”

The search for answers surpasses science. It is tied to a cultural understanding of what it means to be human. Spiritual thinkers and philosophers say it requires a social choice and a questioning of our ethics. In the United States, there has long been a focus on the individual and individual freedoms, often rather than the community. For the question of new human life, that has led to a priority placed on the pregnant woman or the developing baby.

“We think we are having a debate in the United States about when life begins, but we are not,” said Agustín Fuentes, an anthropologist at Princeton University in New Jersey. “We are having a debate about when society is going to decide that the person counts. And not only when the person counts, but which person counts more.”

He is frustrated by the individual approach, which he considers atypical for humans.

“We should be asking questions about our community,” Fuentes said. “What is better not for an individual but for a society, for mothers, for families, for communities?”

By: ELIZABETH DIAS