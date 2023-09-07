The 2023/24 League is already underway, and after four intense days full of football and quality we will have to wait a few weeks until we see the next date for the Spanish domestic competition. Now it’s time for the first national team break of the season, dates that the fans don’t quite like because they cut the pace of the competition and the clubs can lose important players due to injury, but they are always important to be able to balance the competitions at the level of selections.
When does LaLiga come back?
Selection breaks are not usually too long, and this is no exception. After the fourth day of the League played from September 1-3, the players have almost two weeks of concentration with their respective teams. The fifth day of the League begins on Friday, September 15 with Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés.
What games are played in Europe these days?
After the UEFA Nations League conquered by Spain, the only competition in progress in Europe is the qualifier for Euro 2024. The group stage takes just 4 days, and before the end of the year the teams will have played the 10 days that correspond to this phase.
What games are played in America these days?
In America we have two active competitions at the moment. On the one hand, there is the 2026 World Cup qualifier, in which the CONMEBOL teams seek to secure a place in the largest tournament at the world team level. This break is their first date, and Argentina begins its world title defense.
On the other hand, in CONCACAF the CONCACAF Nations League will begin during these weeks of hiatus. In addition, teams like the United States and Mexico will play friendlies these days, since they do not enter any of the competitions.
Players who have not been called up with their national teams have the opportunity to continue working with their teams for the return of La Liga, such as Sergio Ramos on his return to Sevilla, Ferrán Torres with FC Barcelona or Arda Guler with Real Madrid:
#Liga #return #national #team #break
Leave a Reply