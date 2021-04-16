The UFC says goodbye to Las Vegas and closed-door evenings. It will undoubtedly be a special event, it will mark the end of that turbulent time and that is why the company wanted to organize a very good show. The stellar fight between Whittaker and Gastelum has many focuses, but in Spain the attention will be before. Juan Espino will be the first Spanish to fight in 2021 And he will do it precisely in the same show in which the two coaches of his edition of the TUF will face each other (he won at heavyweight).

What time does Juan Espino fight at UFC Las Vegas 24?

The fight between Juan Espino and Alexander Romanov is framed in the preliminaries, but it will be in the final part of it. The event starts at 01:00 hours (00:00 in the Canary Islands) in the morning from Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 April 2021. The Gran Canaria fight will be the fifth. Therefore, the fight is expected around 03:00 hours (02:00 in the Canary Islands).

Where can you see the fight of Juan Espino vs Alexander Romanov?

The fight between Juan Espino and Alexander Romanov can be followed in Spain in two different ways. DAZN, which the UFC broadcasts live in our country, will also broadcast the preliminaries on this occasion (usually only the stellar cards can be seen). Therefore, the event can be seen from 01:00 (00:00 in the Canary Islands) in the morning from Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 April. In addition, the show will also be broadcast through the UFC application, UFC Fight Pass, in which comments will only be available in English.