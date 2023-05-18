Big emotion! We know that Vin Diesel’s movies never bore us and that has been demonstrated by the “Fast and Furious 10” saga. This time, Jason Momoa will join us as one of the villains of the film. Next, we will tell you the premiere date in Venezuela and five curious facts that you should know about “Fast X”.

When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Venezuela?

when does the movie come out “Fast and Furious 10” in Venezuela? The new Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa tape is closer than you think. This Thursday, May 18, 2023 will be the official release of the film “Fast X” under the direction of Louis Leterrier. Are you ready for another adventure?

Jason Momoa will be the main antagonist of “Fast and furious 10”. Photo: Universal Pictures

Where to see “Fast and Furious 10” in Venezuela?

You can find the “Fast and Furious 10” movie in theaters United Cinemas and Cinex from Thursday May 18 in Venezuela. Check the “Fast X” schedules for tomorrow at Cines Unidos below.

Schedules of “Fast and Furious 10” in Venezuela. Photo: United Cinemas

Five curious facts that you did not know about “Fast and furious 10”

Vin Diesel he was not considered in the second film of the saga due to certain creative differences with the directors. However, he returned for the third film and has continued to be the star ever since.

he was not considered in the second film of the saga due to certain creative differences with the directors. However, he returned for the third film and has continued to be the star ever since. In the production of issue 9 of “Fast and Furious”, they used more than 200 vehicles during filming.

during filming. The popular car in the series is the 1970 Dodge Charger which belongs to Toretto (Vin Diesel). This car has been present in most of the franchise films.

Vin Diesel is the owner of the 1970 Dodge Charger. Photo: YouTube

“Fast and Furious” has inspired the creation of theme parks such as, for example, Fast & furious: Supercharged, at Universal Studios Hollywood and in Orlando, United States.

such as, for example, Fast & furious: Supercharged, at Universal Studios Hollywood and in Orlando, United States. For this last film, the portuguese towns from Viseu, Vila Real and others. The recordings of “Fast and furious 10” were made during the summer.

