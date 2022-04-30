Announced in 2019, initially Hollow Knight Silksong It was supposed to be Hollow Knight’s first and only paid DLC, but then Team Cherry has decided to expand and expand it until it becomes a real game, with even more content than the previous one.

Unfortunately, except for some impromptu communication and some gameplay, Silksong has disappeared from the radar and his supposed presences, then obviously revealed absences, to the Nintendo Direct have become a little community meme. “When Silksong” rages everywhere on the web, demonstrating that the resonance of the first title has reached a very high number of fans.



In this context, Mister Morristhe development team behind the recently released indie Haiku, The Robothas inserted a reference to Silksong, or more specifically to its release, within the game: a tomb on which the tombstone is engraved “To people in the distant future, if they find my grave, I ask this: is Silksong out yet?”.

The new adventure of Team Cherry starring Hornet, in short, continues to be very awaited and to be long awaited.

