More than a year after the announcement, we summarize all the information on the development of Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter themed RPG, and its release.

What happened to Hogwarts Legacy? More than a year after the announcement, we take stock of the development of the new themed open world role-playing game Harry Potter and let’s imagine when it might come out. In fact, rumors have circulated about a possible postponement to 2023 but the latest official statement still speaks of 2022. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the Harry Potter narrative universe, although the title does not include the name of the wizard around whom JK Rowling has built his fortune: in fact, he deviates from the events told in the novels and even from those that make up the plot of the cinematographic Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, choosing a setting of the late ‘800 that precedes all this. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, it was announced with a trailer at the PlayStation Showcase in September 2020. Since then an almost deafening silence, interrupted only by some controversy. On all the resignations of the lead designer, Troy Leavitt, accused of being extremist and anti-feminist.

The release date The Hogwarts Legacy School of Magic Initially slated for 2021 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, including next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, Hogwarts Legacy has been postponed to 2022 due to the usual problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last few days, you may have read rumors of a further delay, but Warner Bros’ Brazilian Twitter account again mentioned the game as one of those due out in 2022. However, there are a couple of things to consider before ruling out the game. All a postponement: let’s see why it shouldn’t be surprising if it actually moved to 2023 in the end. First of all, it should be remembered that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will make its theatrical debut on April 15, 2022. Usually you try to release linked films and tie-ins at the same time or almost to make the most of the hype train. We remember, for example, Jedi Fallen Order, which necessarily had to go out on horseback with the other Star Wars productions. When it comes to Harry Potter, however, there are always some extra arguments to be made. First of all, the film had a very long processing due to covid, also enlivened by the change of interpreter for Grindelwald: Johnny Depp abandoned the role after the accusations of domestic violence, replaced by the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. It is therefore a complicated project that needs its space and that it would be risky to link to other productions linked to the franchise. Also because it might not be a great movie. It is therefore unlikely that the film and game will come out at the same time, also because we doubt that the development of Hogwarts Legacy is already so advanced. The arrival of the film, however, could be a good excuse to return to show something new, perhaps with a nice gameplay video, in view of what could be a more realistic release period: the winter holidays. The Harry Potter series has a good feeling with the end of the year, and most of the films hit theaters right in November. In addition, our wizard is the protagonist of long marathons in homes all over the world to coincide with the winter holidays.

The postponement to 2023



Also many magical creatures in Hogwarts Legacy However, there are also considerations to be made on a possible postponement to 2023, given that Warner Bros. 2022 is quite crowded with regards to games. In addition to Hogwarts Legacy, in fact, this year we will see LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and MultiVersus. A postponement of Harry Potter early next year could therefore be a strategic decision to reduce internal competition, which would have nothing to do with the rumored development problems. On the other hand, Harry Potter is so strong that he can arrive at any moment and get talked about: even if Fantastic Beasts are in sight and in production there is the live action series on HBO, Hogwarts Legacy does not need any particular moments. to ride the hype of the fans: the reunion for the twentieth anniversary has already demonstrated the enormous passion of those who grew up with Harry Potter. The wait for Hogwarts Legacy is great, in short, but there is no reason to worry. Beyond the unconfirmed rumors, development is expected to proceed as planned. Should there be a further postponement, then, it would not be a great drama: recent illustrious cases have shown that it is better for the games to take the time they need before going out.