HBO Max is one of the most anticipated platforms by movie and series fans throughout Latin America. The streaming service promises to come out strong to compete with rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, thanks to a catalog that will include titles such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

It will also include sagas such as The Matrix, It and Harry Potter, popular series such as Game of thrones, Friends and The Sopranos, a large amount of content from Cartoon Network, DC and other brands, and various original productions.

Find out more details about HBO Max below: catalog, price in the United States, and what we know so far about its arrival in Peru and other Latin American countries.

What is HBO MAX and when did it come out?

HBO Max is a streaming platform where you can find different series, movies and documentaries. This service is owned by WarnerMedia Entertainment, a division of WarnerMedia, an AT&T affiliate. Its release in the United States occurred on May 27, 2020.

When does HBO MAX arrive in Latin America?

There is still no exact date confirmed for the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America. However, in a press release, the platform announced its launch for end of June 2021.

How much does HBO MAX cost?

The current cost of the platform in the USA It is $ 14.99 per month. The prices that the streaming service would have in Latin America have not yet been confirmed.

What content will be available on HBO MAX?

HBO Max will present series, films and documentaries from the various WarnerMedia properties: Warner Bros, HBO, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, TNT, TBS, truTV and Adult Swim . Likewise, it will offer original productions of the platform (Max Originals).

Exclusive movies and series on HBO MAX

Among the movies and series that will be available in the HBO Max catalog, the following stand out:

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Photo: Legendary Pictures

Little things

Judas and the black messiah

Tom & jerry

Mortal Kombat

Those who wish me dead

The conjuring: the devil made me do it

In the heights

Reminiscence

Malignant

The many saints of Newark

Mortal Kombat (2021) will be another of the titles available on HBO Max. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

King richard

Cry male

The suicide squad

Dune

The Sopranos

Friends

The Big Bang theory

Game of Thrones

Rick and morty

Rick and Morty is one of the series that will be available on HBO Max. Photo: Adult Swim