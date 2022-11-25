Perhaps confidential information, perhaps extrapolated in turn from an old rumor, seems to indicate that GTA 6 would not be too far away.

The release date of GTA 6 is one of the great mysteries of gaming, with Rockstar Games which has not yet even announced the game and was forced to reveal its existence only in the face of leaks or even theft of code. So far there have been rumors not only about the game but also about the launch window, with all in all a pretty good idea of ​​when we can get our hands on it (spoiler: not too soon). Now, to provide his more or less informed estimate, is none other than Microsoft, the house behind Xbox.

The release date of GTA 6 —

In his statement to the CMA, in which he had to respond to the English antitrust body on Sony’s doubts regarding the legitimacy of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has in fact explained that GTA 6 would be destined to come out in two years. “The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release in 2024”, they explain from Redmond in their reply, trying to explain how a Call of Duty under the Xbox umbrella, even if it were to become an exclusive, it wouldn’t really hurt PlayStation’s ability to compete fairly. In the same documentation, both Sony and Microsoft have commented on when we should see new PlayStations and Xboxes hit the market.

Will it be true? —

But is this estimate reliable? In their response, Microsoft cites an article by Techradarsitself based on a report by Bloomberg, which reports that “current and past Rockstar staff believe GTA 6 is at least two years away from release, suggesting a 2024 launch.” This declaration, therefore, could easily be the result of yet another rumor – however reliable and credible – and not of confidential information; however, the key position of Microsoft, partner of Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive (like PlayStation, of course), must be considered, which could know something more and therefore let it slip, in an attempt to downsize the strategic importance of Call of Duty in the coming years, a detail that should have remained out of reach of public opinion.