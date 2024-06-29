Germany faced Denmark on Saturday, June 29, in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. The team led by Julian Nagelsmann won 2-0 against the Swiss team thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala. With this result, the hosts of the competition remain alive and secured their ticket to the quarterfinals.
It is not yet known which team will face Germany in the quarter-finals. It could be Spain or Georgia. Their next appearance at Euro 2024 will be on Friday 5 July at 10:00 hrs (Mexico), 13:00 hrs (Argentina) and 18:00 hrs (Spain).
Germany and Switzerland are the first teams to qualify for the quarterfinals. Nagelsmann’s team has looked really solid in its four games and is one of the top candidates to win the title.
The Mannschaft have won the European Championship three times (1972, 1980 and 1996), although they have not lifted the trophy for almost 30 years.
Their likely quarter-final clash with Spain looks like an early Euro 2024 final. Should they advance to the semi-finals, they could face France or Portugal. Germany’s path to the title will be more than difficult.
