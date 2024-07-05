The French national team secured their place in the semi-finals of this UEFA Euro 2024 from the penalty spot. Portugal and France did not take advantage in regulation time and could not do so in extra time either, therefore the match was forced to decide the winner of the ticket to the semi-finals from the penalty shoot-out.
All five of France’s shooters scored, and thanks to Joao Felix’s mistake they were able to take the lead and Theo Hernandez, the last player to take the shot, sealed his country’s qualification.
Didier Deschamps’ team already knew who they would be against if they advanced to the next round before playing their match against Portugal. The next match will be in the semi-finals next month. Tuesday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. (local time) in the Football Arena Munich where an incredible match against the national team will take place Spanish.
Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente, beat Germany in extra time in agonizing fashion. Dani Olmo He was in charge of opening the scoring for the Spanish, and Florian Wirtz who appeared for the equalizer at 89 minutes of the second half. The duel was taken to extra time and when everything seemed to indicate that the definition would finally be from the twelve steps, Mikel Merino He scored the goal that gave his team the advantage and qualification for the semi-finals.
#France #play #Euro #semifinal #match
Leave a Reply