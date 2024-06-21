Group D of Euro 2024 is one of the most competitive of the entire tournament. This Friday, June 21, France and the Netherlands, two of the strongest teams in European soccer, faced each other on the second date and, due to the same parity, finished 0-0.
After this match, Les Bleus only has one more game left in the group stage. France will face Poland on Tuesday, June 25 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 10:00 a.m. (Mexico) and 1:00 p.m. (Argentina).
In this duel it will be decided which teams from Group D will qualify for the round of 16 phase.
Throughout history, France and Poland have faced each other on a total of 17 occasions. The balance is in favor of the Gauls: in this journey they have nine wins, five draws and only three defeats.
The most recent duel between these two teams took place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, France won by a score of 3-1 in the round of 16, with a double from Kylian Mbappé and a goal from Olivier Giroud.
Who will win in this new chapter between France and Poland?
