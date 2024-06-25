The Eurocup is at that point where each match decides whether a team moves forward or falls by the wayside. There are some teams that are already being classified, such as Spain, Portugal or Germany, who after playing their second match already knew that the Round of 16 were waiting for them.
In the case of France led by Didier Deschamps, they need to know in which part of the qualifying table they will be placed, it depends on whether they go to the next phase as first, second or third in Group D.
The unexpected qualification from Group D places France in second position and tied on points with the Netherlands before Deschamps’ men face Poland. France began the tournament as one of the favorites to win the trophy, but its play and results show that it is not as favorite as many expected. In the first match they faced Austria and won by an own goal, then they tied without managing to score a single goal against the Netherlands. We will see what Group D has in store for France against Poland, and after facing them.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
4
|
2
|
France
|
4
|
3
|
Austria
|
3
|
4
|
Poland
|
0
When will the French national team play again?
France after facing Poland has three chances in the round of 16. If they manage to qualify as first in the group, they will face the second classified team in Group F on July 2. If they manage to be second in the group, they will face the team that is classified as second in Group E on July 1. And in the most unexpected case, where the French finish in third position, they would be one of the best teams classified as third in the group and could face either Spain, or Portugal, or against the first in Group E, or against the first classified from Group C.
