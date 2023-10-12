‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, a film based on the famous video game created by Scott Cawthon, is the new thing in the horror genre that will soon hit theaters in Mexico. This film will be a live action version, starring Josh Hutchersonin which we will see the animatronic dolls being possessed, so they will spread fear to everyone who is in the restaurant Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

In this note, we leave you all the details of this horror film, which hopes to conquer all fans of the most popular video game franchise, its release date in Mexico and in which theaters you can see it. ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’.

When does ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ premiere in Mexico?

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’also known as ‘FNAF’will be released in Mexico on Thursday October 26, 2023. This horror film, directed by Emma Tammi, can only be seen in theaters, but, like the vast majority of films, it is expected to reach streaming when it completes its cycle on the big screen.

In which cinemas in Mexico can you see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

As we know, the movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ (2023) will hit the big screen exclusively, so the theaters in Mexico that will screen the film from the release date are Cinépolis and Cinemex. Both major chains in the North American country have already started pre-selling tickets for ‘FNAF’ on their websites.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ hits theaters in October 2023. Photo: Universal Pictures

How much do tickets cost to see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

The pre-sale to see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in Mexican cinemas, it is already active in the most popular companies in the country. In the case of Cinépolis, tickets for ‘FNAF’ range between 40 and 78 Mexican pesos per person; This varies depending on age: adults will pay the highest price; while, for the elderly and children, 67. The amount of 40 pesos is for the promotion offered by the chain on Wednesdays.

About Cinemex, ticket prices for the movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ cost 66 Mexican pesos for seniors and children; while everyone else must pay 73 pesos. At the moment, the website of this cinema chain has problems logging in.