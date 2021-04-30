On the day with the highest number of deaths registered since the beginning of the pandemic, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, predicted that for july of this year may be vaccinated all risk groups of the City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

The official expressed himself on the night of this Thursday, hours after announcing that from this Friday it will be possible to register in CABA those over 60 years of age to get the vaccine covid.

“When we complete the vaccination of risk groups, at least with the first dose -I hope, because of what is happening, that by the month of July we can have it- this pandemic is going to be different, I am not saying that it will end, but it will be different, “said the City official in Diego Leuco’s program for TN.

He continued: “When all risk groups are protected, at least with one dose, because we have seen that with the first dose the protection is very high, then We will have 6 months or 1 more year ahead of us until we do a second wave of vaccination and put aside this martyrdom. “

In that sense, for Quirós “it’s gonna be a lot different after we get through july and all risk groups have been vaccinated with at least one dose. “

According to data from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, since December 29, 625,134 people applied one dose in the City and 134,492 completed the immunization with the second. In this way, they add 759,626 vaccines applied in the Buenos Aires territory.

According to what Clarín learned, registration for those over 60 will begin on Friday after the formal announcement of Quirós. That is, from the 8.30, according to official sources, it would already be available registration for some 140,000 residents that make up that group.

The City will receive new doses of the batch of Sputnik V vaccines that are scheduled to arrive in the country this Friday around 4:30 p.m. There are already more than 10 million vaccines received in the country.

Lower circulation

In the countdown to the announcement of the new restrictions that will govern from the weekend, the Government confirmed this Thursday 561 new deaths from coronavirus throughout the country.

It is the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, another 26,053 infections were reported.

The occupancy of critical beds in the AMBA is in 76.6%, while at the national level it is located at 68.4%.

“Need that this curve goes down more quickly, our epidemiological perspective is that we need a complementary effort. We believe that it is necessary to choose the measures that have a concrete impact and that we avoid an added harm to the citizens, “said the Buenos Aires Minister of Health.

He concluded: “You have to lower the circulation in the City and the best way has to do with some activities that generate a lot of movement between the city and the suburbs, and the meetings in the interior places “.

