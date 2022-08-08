Xavi’s FC Barcelona is preparing in the best way in all aspects and after playing, winning and thrashing (6-0) due to the duties of the Joan Gamper trophy at Cougars from Mexico, is set on stomping and sending a clear message to those who will be their opponents in the domestic tournament, LaLiga.
But, when does LaLiga start for Barça?
The Blaugrana team has everything ready to start their new season for ‘league’ reasons and is preparing to receive Rayo Vallecano from Madrid. Next Saturday, August 13, the FC Barcelona starts LaLiga and there will be no better way than receiving a team from the capital, in the Spotify Camp Nou.
Xavi’s Barça showed that with the new reinforcements the team has a new face, quite robust and ready to compete at all levels but not everything ends there and the culé team is preparing to make one or two more moves in the transfer market. According to various reports from different media. After the arrival of Christensen, Kessie, Paul Tower, raphinha, Lewandowski Y Jules KoundéFC Barcelona seems to have managed to put together the correct formulas to have a team with variants and options to aspire to reach the top and the feeling is that the transfer window for Xavi’s men is not over yet and that is that the names of Mark Alonso Y Bernard Silvaare still on the table, noted on the wish list of both Xavi and Joan Laportapresident of Barca.
The possible incorporation of the Spanish international, Marcos Alonso, would offer yet another alternative for a very complex function and position to supply, such as that of the left back. Despite having Alejandro Balde, Xavi insists on bringing the Spanish veteran from Chelsea.
